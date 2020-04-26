April 25th - So What? - Anzac Day

A good few years ago Britain was very thankful to accept many soldiers from Australia and New Zealand who stood and fought with them during the Great War, and again 20 years later. On this particular day 105 years ago there was a bloody and tragic fight in a place later called Anzac Cove, in Gallipoli, Turkey, which has been commemorated ever since as Anzac Day.

But not, evidently, any more by Britain. Yesterday on bbc.com there was not one mention of it among all the usual mundane dross. Sure and understandably, Corona takes pride of place, but not even a mention anywhere in the damn paper?

Poor work, Britain.