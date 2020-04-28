British to be Banned from South Cyprus

According to the south’s Financial Mirror, tourist are rumoured to be allowed back to the South in July but Brits will not be among them. The British are one of the largest tourist groups on the island and so their absence will have a considerable impact on the South’s economy.

South Cyprus Deputy Ministry of Tourism Savvas Perdios explained the reasoning behind this decision when he left the UK from its list of countries showing recovery from Covid-19:

“The important thing is that travel agents have Cyprus in mind…there are positive signs from Germany, Switzerland, Austria, the Nordic countries, Greece, Israel and perhaps the Netherlands.”

So far, the North has not commented on when tourism would reopen or who will or will not be allowed there. If they ban Brits then ex-pat residents returning to the UK could find themselves facing difficulties.