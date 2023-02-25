North Cyprus News - Cyprus Today 25th February 2023

The front page of North Cyprus News in Cyprus Today on 25th February 2023 reveals that ex-pats are being charged double than Turks and Cypriots, this time for property tax.

FRONT PAGE

Foreign Buyer? Pay Double Tax – Minister confirms foreign property purchasers to pay twice as much tax as Turkish and TRNC Citizens. Money raised will help pay for social housing, compensation for Greek Cypriots and coats caused by Turkish earthquake disaster.

British Politicians Defend TRNC Trip – Politicians from the UK who recently visited the TRNC defended their trip after being criticised.