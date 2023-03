The front page of North Cyprus News in Cyprus Today on 4th March 2023 tells us that a British man thought to be lost wasn’t lost after all.

FRONT PAGE

British Tourist ‘Safe and Well’ – they thought he might be lost and unwell but it turns out that he wasn’t. Worthy of a major front page article?

Thousand of Drivers fined in just 2 Months – as it says, drivers are being fined for motoring offences but still the accidents continue.