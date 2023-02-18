North Cyprus News - Cyprus Today 18th February 2023

The front page of North Cyprus News in Cyprus Today on 18th February 2023 speculates whether an earthquake like that experienced in Turkey could happen in North Cyprus.

FRONT PAGE

How Safe Are We? – Calls are made for urgent checks on the safety of buildings in North Cyprus with Iskele Long Beach being identified as one of the problematic areas.

Arrests made over ‘death-trap’ hotel – Four arrests have been made in connection with a hotel in Turkey.