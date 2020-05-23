North Cyprus News - Cyprus Today 23rd May 2020

North Cyprus News on the front page of Cyprus Today 23rd May 2020 has one story, there was a big fire and a million pounds worth of early warning camera system had previously been abandoned.

Fire Safety Scandal – As North Cyprus begins counting the cost of the most devastating forest fires for 25 years, Cyprus Today can reveal that an early warning camera system installed at a cost of nearly £1m, was abandoned through lack of funding. Last night, the head of the Forestry Department admitted that most of the hightech equipment had since been ‘stolen.’

