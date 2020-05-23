North Cyprus News - Cyprus Today 23rd May 2020

North Cyprus News on the front page of Cyprus Today 23rd May 2020 has one story, there was a big fire and a million pounds worth of early warning camera system had previously been abandoned.
Fire Safety Scandal – As North Cyprus begins counting the cost of the most devastating forest fires for 25 years, Cyprus Today can reveal that an early warning camera system installed at a cost of nearly £1m, was abandoned through lack of funding. Last night, the head of the Forestry Department admitted that most of the hightech equipment had since been ‘stolen.’
EASYJET set to restart flights on June 15 – EASYJET is to restart a small number of flights on June 15, becoming the latest airline to plan for the return of European travel. EasyJet’s planes have been grounded since late March. The airline said it would restart primarily domestic flights in Britain and France from June 15, before adding other destinations such as Cyprus- Gatwick, later. Editor: as long as you don’t mind 14 days self-isolation when you return.
Border argument goes on – BORDER opening appeared to move a step closer this week after President Akıncı made an agreement in principle with his Greek Cypriot counterpart, Nicos Anastasiades to open the checkpoints on June 8, for “certain categories,” but he was immediately contradicted by the government.
