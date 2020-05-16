North Cyprus News - Cyprus Today 16th May 2020

North Cyprus News in Cyprus Today on 16th May 2020 still focuses on Corona virus and pushed the idea that North Cyprus is virus free while still not allowing you to buy a drink at a pub unlike in the restaurants that are open!

FRONT PAGE

LOCKDOWN LIFT-OFF Burgers, barbers & beaches get the go-ahead – but you still can’t go to the pub! – THE people of North Cyprus have just four more days to wait before they can again enjoy some of life’s simple pleasures – like sitting down to a restaurant meal or having their hair cut, after the government finally decided it was safe to lift many of the restrictions imposed to combat the corona virus.

Ministers have been heartened by the fact that no new cases have been recorded in the TRNC for four weeks. The countdown has now started to Wednesday, when restaurants, barbers and hairdressers can re-open to the public. Conditions will be imposed, with the demand for social distancing likely to remain.

SOS girls “kidnapped” – A MAN has been charged with kidnapping three under-age girls after luring them from the SOS Children’s Village in Lefkoşa. Lefkoşa District Court was told that Çetin Yetgin, 44, contacted the trio on social media, then drove to a spot outside the Children’s Village, where he took them into his car and gave them money to buy alcohol and cigarettes.

OTHER NEWS

Hit the Beach – THE government has caved in to pressure from civic leaders across the country and announced plans to reopen all public beaches by June 1. It comes as forecasters warned of record May temperature this weekend, which could hit 40 degrees. Mayors from all the country’s municipalities confronted tourism and environmental minister THE government has caved in to pressure from civic leaders across the country and announced plans to reopen all public beaches by June 1.