North Cyprus News - Cyprus Today 21st December 2019

Very little noteworthy North Cyprus News on the front page of this issue of Cyprus Today. In most UK giveaway newspapers this type of ‘news’ would be buried within the paper.

‘Arms Build-up’ – see NCFP’s article titled ‘An Armed Turkish Drone Arrives at Geçitkale Airport in North Cyprus‘.

Friends and Family pay Tribute to Mary Watson – exactly as the title says

Tulips raises ‘phenomenal’ amount of funds in this year’s ‘Pink October’ – £30,000.

Government could launch legal bid for Direct Flights after Brexit – they will certainly get a promise from Boris Johnson – to ‘consider the issue’ and then just as in 2005 it will never happen.