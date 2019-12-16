An Armed Turkish Drone Arrives at Geçitkale Airport in North Cyprus

According to the Guardian newspaper (16-12-2019) an armed Turkish drone arrived at Geçitkale airport in North Cyprus as part of a move to defend Turkey’s move on territory claimed by Greece and South Cyprus.

‘A Turkish military drone was delivered to northern Cyprus on Monday amid growing tensions over Turkey’s deal with Libya that extended its claims to the gas-rich eastern Mediterranean.

The Bayraktar TB2 drone landed in Geçitkale airport, in Famagusta, at about 7am GMT on Monday, an AFP correspondent said. The breakaway northern Cyprus government had approved the use of the airport for unmanned aerial vehicles.

It followed a deal signed last month between Libya and Turkey that could prove crucial in the scramble for recently-discovered gas reserves in the eastern Mediterranean.

The agreement claimed extensive areas of the sea for Turkey, undercutting claims by Greece and the internationally-recognised Republic of Cyprus, which governs the southern part of the island.’

This puts three United Nations countries against each other at a time when Turkey is seen as moving its alliances towards Russia andd its allies.