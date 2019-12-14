North Cyprus News - 14th December 2019

The front page North Cyprus News in Cyprus Today, for 14th December 2019, are mainly about lies. For example, there is a rumour that Karaman leases to foreigner is to be stopped. Anyway, see if you can spot the lies in the other front page stories.

Boris Vows to Help TRNC – THE isolation of the Turkish Cypriots is “unfair and unjust” British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said. Mr Johnson also promised to address the issue of direct flights to North Cyprus as he visited the home of a Turkish Cypriot family in London to canvass for votes ahead of the Conservative Party’s general election victory on Thursday. Editor: he’s going to ‘address’ the issue ‘return to sender’ 🙂

Rumours over Karaman leases are ‘unfounded’ – THE leasing of property to foreign residents in Karaman has not been “stopped” despite claims of “scare mongering speculation” that has caused villagers “anger” and confusion’, the Government has revealed to Cyprus Today.

Postal strike could cause Christmas disruption – POST offices could close in the run up to Christmas and the New Year, a trade union has warned. Metin Atan, general-secretary of the Kamu-Sen public servants’ union, said that post offices would close for three days this week unless the government made good on promises to increase staffing levels.