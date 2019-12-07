North Cyprus News - Cyprus Today 7th December 2019

This week’s North Cyprus News in Cyprus Today isn’t worth the effort duplicating but just for the sake of continuity we have decided to create a short review of the front page articles and any other’s that might be of interest.

In other words, just the front page.

FRONT PAGE

‘Glitch Led to Border Ordeal’ – A BRITISH expat on a shopping trip to South Cyprus was ejected from a coach by TRNC police at the Metehan border, accused of being an “overstayer” and threatened with a fine.

The incident occurred on Thursday as the coach was carrying a British Residents Society (BRS) group on a shopping trip to the Nicosia Mall in South Cyprus.

The matter, which highlighted ongoing confusion over new residency rules for foreign nationals introduced in October, was later blamed as “a glitch in the system” by a senior government official.

Ciklos tragedy’s ‘serious failures’ – A PARLIAMENTARY report has blamed “serious negligence” and “engineering problems” for the deaths of four young people whose car was swept off the Girne-Lefkosa dual carriageway by a deluge of floodwater on December 5 last year.

Prepared by a specially-convened committee, the report is due to be submitted to MPs on Monday, December 23, and is then likely to trigger legal action against those allegedly responsible for the deaths of 18-year-old cousins Gaye Soyutok and Günay Kandaz, Ms Kandaz’s fiancé, Tolga Bekçi, 21, and Ahmet Kılıç, 23.

That’s it folks!