Wetherspoon Pub to Avoid - Three Magnets in Letchworth

We went for breakfast and ordered Eggs Benedict with never ending coffee. Actually as it was cold I decided to have hot chocolate instead of coffee. Well, I couldn’t as the machine was blocked for the chocolate! I settled for coffee.

Our breakfast arrived and one of the eggs wasn’t cooked inside so I left it on the plate. When the guy came to clear the plate away, we told him and the answer was “I’ll tell the chef” and that was it, no apology nothing and so I doubt very much whether he even bothered to tell the chef.