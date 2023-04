The North Cyprus News on the front page of Cyprus Today on the 1st April 2023 is the April Fools’ Day version so don’t be fooled into buying it. Again, the new owners are banging on about Greek speaking Cypriots instead of reporting news in the TRNC.

FRONT PAGE

Showing Their True Colours – According to Cyprus Today, LBC Interview with TRNC President Tatar was ‘removed from the records’ after objections. Well here it is: