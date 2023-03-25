North Cyprus News - Cyprus Today 25th March 2023

The North Cyprus News on the front page of Cyprus Today on 25th March 2023 has become quite boring and focuses on what might be called rants. Hopefully this is not as a result of the changed newspaper ownership.

FRONT PAGE

British Ministers Under Pressure – another attempt to get direct flights by trying to pressure the UK into unilateral action.

Tatar: I will not change my Cyprus Policy – one of the basic principles is that if something doesn’t work and you keep doing it you get the same result. It’s great having an aim but if the method of achieving it doesn’t work then change the method.