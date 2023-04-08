North Cyprus News - Cyprus Today 8th April 2023

The North Cyprus News on the front page of Cyprus Today on 8th April 2023 is a bit tongue in cheek, I hope. The TRNC economy being on track is an optimistic opinion but with the Turkish Lira standing at nearly 25 to the pound, that’s got to be a stretch of the imagination.

FRONT PAGE

TRNC Economy Back on Track – Business booms past Covid-levels. Border crossings surpass 2019 levels. More in work than before pandemic. Budget deficit slashed by 74%…

‘No Step Back’ – but it would be interesting to know where the TRNC is actually going to.