North Cyprus News - Cyprus Today 17th July 2021

The North Cyprus News on the front page of the Cyprus Today on 17th July 2021 is not that gripping. The main news is a raid on a clinic because they were accused running an illegal egg donation trade. I seem to remember similar activities over 10 years ago. After that I gave up.

FRONT PAGE

IVF ‘EGG TRADE’ RAID ON CLINIC – A PRIVATE hospital and IVF centre in Lefkoşa were raided by police over claims that they are running an illegal egg donation trade. Officers with a search warrant seized equipment and paperwork from the hospital and IVF centre, which were not named by the police, as evidence and detained several suspects during Thursday’s raid, who were interrogated throughout the night.

Presidents to kick off July 20 celebrations – PRESIDENTS Ersin Tatar and Recep Tayyip Erdoğan will kick off Peace and Freedom Day celebrations in North Cyprus at a starstudded football match in Lefkoşa on Monday.

‘Govt should make hate speech a crime, tackle racism’ – THE government should make hate speech a crime and do more to tackle racism, a group representing university students from abroad has said.

Pakistan tweet sparks hopes of ‘recognition’ for the TRNC – A TWEET by Pakistan’s embassy in Ankara sparked speculation this week that Pakistan is planning to recognise the TRNC.

Greek news site slammed for using TC woman’s photo for ‘invasion’ story – A GREEK news website has been slammed after using an award winning photo of a grieving Turkish Cypriot woman alongside a story about the forthcoming anniversary of Turkey’s 1974 military intervention in Cyprus.

TC councillor Mete Çoban receives his MBE – A TURKISH Cypriot in the UK awarded an MBE for services to young people received his award from Prince Charles at St James Palace on Wednesday