North Cyprus News - Cyprus Today 10th July 2021

FRONT PAGE

UK, SOUTH ON TRNC’S ‘RED LIST’ – TRAVELLERS from the UK will have to spend 10 days in quarantine regardless of their Covid-19 vaccination status, after the country was added to the TRNC’s “red list” on Thursday evening. The change will come into effect on Monday, July 12. Arrivals will also need to submit a pre-departure negative PCR test result not more than 72 hours old. Russia and South Cyprus have also been moved from “orange” to “red”, but the border crossing points between the two sides of Cyprus remain open.

Erdoğan blasts EU ahead of TRNC visit – TURKISH President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has blasted the EU over calls for him to tone down his words when he is due to visit the TRNC on July 20. Mr Erdoğan is planning to travel to North Cyprus for the country’s Peace and Freedom Day, which this year marks the 47th anniversary of Turkey’s intervention in Cyprus to stop a military coup to annex the island to Greece, and attacks on the Turkish Cypriot population

Probe launched, one held after boy, 15, dies in work accident – AN INVESTIGATION has been launched and one man arrested after a 15-year-old boy was killed when a car engine he was attempting to dismantle fell on top of him. Mahmut Gül, who had recently graduated from Şehit Turgut Secondary School, lost his life in Güzelyurt on Thursday at around 11.30am while he was lying under the raised front of the scrap vehicle. According to a statement issued by the Police press office, young Mahmut was “dismantling an old vehicle on the land opposite a mechanic’s garage, where he had started to work as an apprentice”. He was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident, police said.