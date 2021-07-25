North Cyprus News - Cyprus Today 24th July 2021

North Cyprus News on the front page of Cyprus Today on 24th July 2021 consists of a warning and a couple of political articles. Quite boring really.

‘AT THE POINT OF NO RETURN’ – British diplomat Ajay Sharma speaking to President Ersin Tatar on Thursday

PLANS to reopen the fenced-off part of Maraş, also known as Varosha, under civilian control have reached the “point of no return” the Foreign Ministry has said in the face of growing global concern over the issue.

Erdoğan to replace ‘slum’ Presidential building – TURKEY will build a new “Presidential Complex” for North Cyprus to replace the current British colonial era “slum”, Turkish President Recep Tayyip announced. Mr Erdoğan made the comments during a highly anticipated speech to the TRNC Parliament in Lefkoşa on Monday at the start of a two-day visit to take part in events to mark the 47th anniversary of Turkey’s Peace Operation in Cyprus. He also said that the TRNC should have a new Parliament building and that the existing one should be turned into a museum.

Researchers warn of lionfish invasion – CYPRUS is experiencing a lionfish “invasion”, fishers and researchers have warned. The warning was contained in new research by the UK’s University of Plymouth, which showed that “targeted removals followed up by enhanced monitoring can be an effective way of suppressing the number of invasive lionfish found within protected coastlines around the Mediterranean Sea”.