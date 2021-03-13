North Cyprus News - Cyprus Today 13th March 2021

North Cyprus News on the front page of Cyprus Today 13th March 2021 sparks concern that expats may experience problems entering the TRNC. Added to that, the South side installing razor wire at the crossings is a worrying development.

FRONT PAGE

BARRIERS TO TRNC ENTRY – NON-RESIDENT TRNC homeowners in the UK can now return to North Cyprus — but only if they have their original property documents with them. Exasperated expats bombarded the British Residents Society (BRS) with questions this week. Many pointed out that they keep documents such as their title deeds securely at the very homes they are trying to return to, with one saying: “I have lost the will to live.”

Laying of razor wire near border sparks concern – THE United Nations Peacekeeping Force in Cyprus (Unficyp) has said it has “concerns” over the Greek Cypriot authorities’ decision to lay razor wire across land on the southern side of the buffer zone.

The Associated Press (AP) news agency reported on Tuesday that the barrier had been installed some 30km west of the capital in a bid to stem the flow of migrants and refugees seeking to cross into South Cyprus from the TRNC.

In a statement to Cyprus Today, Unficyp spokesman Aleem Siddique said yesterday: “We can confirm that Unficyp has been informed of construction activity, namely the installment of barbed wire fencing, in some areas of the buffer zone.

Home quarantine criteria revealed – HOME quarantine plans moved a step closer this week as the government unveiled a list of people who could be eligible for the scheme, based on health conditions and other criteria. No date has been announced for the introduction of the new system although Health Minister Ünal Üstel, who first revealed details of the plan last week, as previously reported by Cyprus Today, said it will be implemented “soon”.

PM in heart scare – PRIME Minister Hamza Ersan Saner said his health is “very good” after a heart scare on Wednesday. The PM was admitted to Lefkoşa State Hospital with complaints of chest pains, a statement from the Prime Ministry said. Elector cardiogram and echocardiogram tests on Mr Saner revealed “no pathological” problems, the hospital’s chief physician Dr Adil Özyılkan said, but doctors advised a coronary angiography as a precaution.

THE REST

UK govt website changes TRNC name after GC complaints – THE British government has removed a reference to the “Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus” from an official website following complaints from Greek Cypriots. The issue was raised in the UK Parliament by pro-Greek Cypriot Conservative MP Theresa Villiers, the MP for Chipping Barnet. In a written question, she asked Home Secretary Priti Patel “if she will remove the reference to the so-called Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus from the list of locations included in the Passenger Locator Form on www.gov.uk and replace it with the north of Cyprus, consistent with the longstanding policy on Cyprus of successive UK Governments”.