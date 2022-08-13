North Cyprus News - Cyprus Today 13th August 2022

The main North Cyprus News on the front page of Cyprus Today on 13th August 2022 is about the failure of the water utility there. The promised Turkish water solution seems to have not materialised.

FRONT PAGE

FIX WATER WOES NOW – THE mayors of Girne and Esentepe yesterday vowed to take action over ongoing water supply problems that have left residents in parts of the north coast of the country at the end of their tether. Exasperated readers have been contacting this newspaper complaining of taps running dry and going days without having a shower, with hundreds of houses said to have been affected. Cyprus Today contacted Girne Mayor Nidai Güngördü, who assured us yesterday that the problems experienced in places such as Doğanköy “will be solved” and that “men are at work” to solve problems in Bellapais.

Councils’ strike threat over reforms – THE country’s 28 municipalities have threatened to go on strike over government plans to reform local government, which would see a number of councils merged. Note: Cyprus Today left out details of what these reforms were.

British PM hopeful Rishi Sunak blasted over Cyprus comments – RISHI Sunak, one of the two remaining candidates to become the new leader of the Conservative Party and the UK’s next Prime Minister, has come under fire for referring to Turkey’s 1974 military operation in Cyprus as an “invasion” in a letter to pro-Greek Cypriot Tories.

Azerbaijani recognition of TRNC closer after ‘very cordial’ meeting – THE prospect of Azerbaijan recognising the TRNC moved a step closer to reality this week after President Ersin Tatar met with the President of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, in a highly publicised move.