North Cyprus News - Cyprus Today 6th August 2022

TATAR ‘LET DOWN’ BY BREXIT BRITAIN – THE British government has failed to help ease the economic isolation of North Cyprus following the UK’s withdrawal from the European Union, President Ersin Tatar has said.

‘Gangster’ booted out of North Cyprus arrested in Australia – The Australian Federal Police issued a blurred photo of Mark Douglas Buddle arriving in Darwin, Australia, Wednesday MARK Douglas Buddle, the Australian national and gang member who briefly lived in North Cyprus after fleeing the Australian police, has been extradited back to his country of origin from Turkey.

‘Smuggling challenges’ rising at British bases checkpoints – BRITISH Sovereign Base Areas (SBA) customs and immigration officials are facing increasing “smuggling challenges” at their border with the TRNC, as a monthly average of 45,000 people are using its crossing points in the villages of Beyarmudu and Derinya this summer.

BRS endorses Day’s campaign to lobby UK – THE British Residents Society (BRS) has announced that it has “sent out a clear and overwhelming message of support to their Committee for a letter writing campaign and petition to both the UK Foreign Secretary and individual UK MPs”, in order to point out “the failure of successive UK governments to treat both Cyprus communities on an equal basis” and call for an end “to the consequent endless isolation of both the Turkish Cypriot people and expatriates in the TRNC”.