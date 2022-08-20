North Cyprus News - Cyprus Today 20th August 2022

The North Cyprus News on the front page of Cyprus Today on 20th August 2022 is a bit blah, blah. All about promises for the future that we all know will not come about. Money laundering will be stopped, UK politicians will treat North Cyprus better…blah, blah.

FRONT PAGE

TRNC ‘MONEY LAUNDERING’ CRACKDOWN – EIGHT people, including two lawyers, have reportedly had their assets seized in a fresh crackdown on money laundering, according to information obtained by Cyprus Today’s Turkish-language sister newspaper Kıbrıs.

The eight people whose assets are reported to have been frozen were named by Kıbrıs as Halil Kahraman, Acar Acebey, Reya Lanelle Acabey, Veli Antaşi, İlkay Kahraman, Şengül İsmet Kahraman, lawyer Batur Sağlamer, and Emre Kadri, who was the lawyer of the recently deported Australian gang member Mark Douglas Buddle while he was in North Cyprus.

Corrupt former Kıb-Tek manager jailed – THE former Cyprus Turkish Electricity Authority (Kıb-Tek) general manager Gürcan Erdoğan and his chauffer Hüseyin İnce have each been sentenced to 18 months in prison for embezzling over 100,000TL from Kıb-Tek.

Conservative Friends of Turkish Cypriots hit back at Rishi Sunak – BRITISH Conservative Party leadership candidate Rishi Sunak’s controversial statements regarding the Cyprus problem have attracted the ire of some from within his own party.

BBC says it could have done better over ‘invasion’ report – THE BBC has said it should have included “more context” in a report that referred to the “Turkish invasion” of Cyprus in 1974 after receiving complaints from viewers.