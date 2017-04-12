North Cyprus Kyrenia Court Decide to Halt Olive Grove Auction

The Kyrenia Court today decided the Olive Grove auction should NOT go ahead on Sunday in a move that will give hope to many property owners in North Cyprus.

Now Koop Bank face a decision. On 20th April the court will give them a stark choice.

They can accept this injunction which means that talks can be held to try to find a resolution, or they can fight in court to get the injunction overturned so they can auction the Olive Grove homes.

Koop Bank are managed by the government, and this is a MASSIVE decision, a government decision, a decision by the president and prime minister.

If they push for the auction, then the government are sending a very clear message. Do not invest in North Cyprus.

If they agree to accept the injunction and enter talks, the government will be providing a blueprint for resolution.

The late, great statesman, Rauf Denktas wrote that either Koop Bank were negligent OR seeking to unjustly enrich themselves at the expense of the Olive Grove homeowners.

Now Koop Bank have a chance to do the right thing.

On behalf of the frail pensioners who will otherwise be thrown out on the street, we pray that Koop will do the right thing, the human thing.

