North Cyprus Kyrenia Court Decide to Halt Olive Grove Auction

The Kyrenia Court today decided the Olive Grove auction should NOT go ahead on Sunday in a move that will give hope to many property owners in North Cyprus.
Now Koop Bank face a decision. On 20th April the court will give them a stark choice.
They can accept this injunction which means that talks can be held to try to find a resolution, or they can fight in court to get the injunction overturned so they can auction the Olive Grove homes.
Koop Bank are managed by the government, and this is a MASSIVE decision, a government decision, a decision by the president and prime minister.
If they push for the auction, then the government are sending a very clear message. Do not invest in North Cyprus.
If they agree to accept the injunction and enter talks, the government will be providing a blueprint for resolution.
The late, great statesman, Rauf Denktas wrote that either Koop Bank were negligent OR seeking to unjustly enrich themselves at the expense of the Olive Grove homeowners.
Now Koop Bank have a chance to do the right thing.
On behalf of the frail pensioners who will otherwise be thrown out on the street, we pray that Koop will do the right thing, the human thing.1 Like
Tim.
Well done to your team.
Keep the Bank and Government out of court and ensure the media of the TRNC, UK and EU keep their activities in the public and diplomatic limelight. Let’s have transparency!
Get everyone to understand their malpractice and inaction for resolution and force them to become responsible.
This should become the turning point for overcoming corruption in the TRNC state and replacing it with one everyone can recognise, support and recommend.
Also, by overcoming corruption in the public sector it should be possible to gain their own support in overcoming corruption in the private sector.
It’s time for the TRNC to rid themselves of thieves and to grow up and join the rest of the responsible World!