Koop Bank Olive Grove Homes Auction on 16th April 2017

WITHOUT PREJUDICE

Almost the 11th hour and after years of silence by these victims, we receive this e mail, the identity of the sender is protected. If this is true then you can all see what silence achieves SWEET PHUCK ALL. Do I believe it is possible…of course I do, why wouldn’t I after Kulaksiz 5 suffered the same fate and indeed had the Lower Court judgment confirming that in the opinion of the Judge, similar such mortgages are fraudulent..yet here we go again.

As many of you know Kulaksiz 5 is awaiting the judgment of the High Court, the Appeal against the judgement of lower court having been heard on the 4th October 2016…yes that’s right…now OVER 6 months ago. You may well also ask…why so long in reaching that judgment when the victims of this alleged fraud are so old and have waited so long for justice already? Well it is, and always has been my opinion, that the banks and in the case of Koop Bank which is state owned. and the Government are playing the LONG game and are waiting for ALL the victims to die. Cynical…yes….untrue, you be the judge. Death as a strategy..only in the TRNC.

“You folks published a summary of the Olive Grove site. These folk have been keeping very quiet and trying to find a solution.

About a month ago, board members from Koop bank told them there was no intention of making them suffer because of their dispute with NCP, the builder.

Now Koop have announced the auction of ALL the Olive Grove Homes on 16th April, without even informing the people living there!

Koop loaned money to the builder secured on the Olive Grove homes AFTER the people had bought their homes and moved in.

Now the owners have sent an open letter to the President and Prime Minister asking the government to intervene since it is a government managed bank.

you can see the letter and more info here

https://www.facebook.com/Open-letter-to-President-Akıncı-and-Prime-Minister-Özgürgün-267450393701861“

You will recall we told you the sage of this set of victims back in 2009, yet here we are in 2017 and nothing has been resolved….I REPEAT….SILENCE IS THE ENEMY…of course they do not want you squealing like a pig whilst they shaft you.

So will this auction take place? There would be less chance if the High Court came up with the decision in the Kulaksiz 5 case and the Lower Court judgment is upheld, in my opinion. If it goes against Kulaksiz 5…God help us all.

Pauline Read

0

Likes