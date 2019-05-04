North Cyprus Bayrak Radio TV Take another Step Towards Their Green Goals

Since Director of North Cyprus Bayrak Radio TV, Aysu Basri Akter, joined the company last year he has progressively moved towards making it more Green. He started by introducing recycling bins to become the first North Cyprus business to implement the President’s Office ‘Think Clean Recycling’ project. His latest innovation is the introduction of 370 solar panels which currently supply 20% of the company’s electricity and eventually will supply 50%.

Serdar Denktaş, North Cyprus Finance Minister, at the reception celebrating BRK’s move, explained that electricity production was one of the government’s greatest challenges and with more companies going solar, this burden would be gradually relieved.

What is most astounding is how long it has taken North Cyprus companies to utilise free sunshine, especially as it has over 300 days of sunshine each year.