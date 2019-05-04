Cyprus Today – 4th May 2019

Front Page

‘Public Want Safer Roads’ – people are demanding that the government make roads safer by building a concrete central reservation on the Girne-Lefkosa road. This would prevent bad drivers having head on collisions with drivers but not stop them speeding, using their mobile phones or driving without seat belts to just to mention a few things you commonly see whilst driving

‘Serial killer crossed the border several times’ – not exactly shock horror front page news.

‘Body found in London Freezer identified as missing TC Mother’ – the victim was a Turkish Cypriot

‘Study Blames Government for Suffering of Elderly in TRNC’ – the care of the elderly and mentally ill in the TRNC is poor

The ‘Best’ of the Rest

Local Bottled Water ‘Not Tested in 2 Years’ – high Bromates found in more brands of bottled water and as water has not been monitored over the last two years, who knows what you have been drinking.

MP Accused of ‘Populism’ Over May Day Shutdown – workplaces were fined for allowing employees to work on May 1st despite there being no law preventing them from doing so.