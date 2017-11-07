Kulaksiz 5 v Akfinans Bank | I Feel Not Wanted

WITHOUT PREJUDICE

I wrote this on this day in 2015 …so much has happened since and yet still we are awaiting the final judgement from the powers that be in north Cyprus…in this case 3 High Court Judges. Will they ever tell us?

7th November 2015

It has always been a mystery to me why I was never called to testify in the above case.

It was my Contract of Sale that the bank advocate questioned another member of Kulaksiz 5 on when he was cross examined, even though the bank had petitioned to have me removed from the case. It was a nonsense since it was MY contract of sale and quite naturally, the person being questioned did not know the answers to questions about it.

It was me the bank came after to pay the whole of the costs in one of the hearings we lost and I believe if I had not paid up outside court at another hearing, they were ready to have me carted off to the police station…why else would two plain clothes police officers have been standing alongside the bailiff?

It was me that offered to buy the landowner’s property standing alongside my villa so that the landowner would have

sufficient money to pay off the loan and free ALL of our properties of the mortgage on them.

It was me the bank wanted to silence with their Libel Writs…five in total.

I believe I would have made an excellent witness and I know I would have remained calm and collected under fire.

So now we await the Appeal….we wait and we wait and we wait. Why the delay? Why was it postponed? I do know

the answer and have no doubt in my mind I am correct. I cannot share this with you YET.

http://northcyprusfreepress.com/law/feedback-from-k5-v-akfinans-bank-hearing-2652011/

Pauline Read