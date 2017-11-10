K5 v Akfinans Bank - Judgement Day on 16th of November 2017

WITHOUT PREJUDICE

Kulaksiz 5 -v- Akfinans Bank Limited

The judgement we have waited over a year to hear will be given by Appeal Court on 16th of November 2017 at 13:30

in Lefkosa High Court.

I am sure anyone who wishes to attend and give their support will be welcome.

I had given up all hope of it ever being given and on this occasion, I am happy to be wrong.

Whichever way the judgement goes, it will be the beginning for some and the end for others.

The beginning of trying to get the properties into our names if the court finds in favour of the Kulaksiz 5…and that will be another lengthy process.

OR if the court finds in favour of the Akfinans Bank Limited …the end for some of the K5.

In my case, and I can only speak for me, it will be a continuation of seeking justice as I will be submitting a case against Turkey to the ECHR.

I fully intend to leave my property to a charity who hopefully will do all in its power to obtain the cash I invested in it and put the money to good use.

It has been a long, traumatic, oft times gruesome journey to this point. Three of the original residents of Kulaksiz 5 have not made it to this point, my own dear Agile (so called for dodging a speeding car driven deliberately at him at speed) being one of the three, may they all rest in peace.

Every dirty trick in the book has been thrown at me personally, but I am still standing…we Worcester women are made of strong stuff.

All I can say to Akfinans Bank Limited is “you have done your worst “, now let us see if you can behave better and show some dignity.

Whatever the outcome is, Hasan, you have done your best and we cannot ask more of anyone. May God bless you and your family.

Pauline Read