Researchers at Cisco’s Talos security division on Wednesday 17th April 2019 revealed that a hacker group carried out a campaign of espionage via DNS hijacking, hitting 40 different, mainly governmental, organisations in countries of the Middle East and North Africa, including Cyprus. As far as North Cyprus Internet users are concerned, it is important for you to realise that The Sea Turtle Hacker Group Compromised North Cyprus Internet Security.

To be more precise, if you use a North Cyprus Internet Provider and automatically accepted all their settings when you signed up for their service then there is a chance that your communications were compromised. In my case, when I signed up, I immediately changed my DNS settings to those of Google. How to do this can be found here:

https://developers.google.com/speed/public-dns/docs/using

Cisco Talos said it couldn’t determine the nationality of the Sea Turtle hackers, and declined to name the specific targets of their spying operations. However, it did provide a list of the countries where victims were located: Cyprus, Albania, Armenia, Egypt, Iraq, Jordan, Lebanon, Libya, Syria, Turkey, and the United Arab Emirates.

Cisco Talos said that the group could have been backed by a nation-state.