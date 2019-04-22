Solicitor Dr Katherine Alexander-Theodotou Sues over Cyprus Property Mis-Selling Claim

A North London solicitor, Dr Katherine Alexander-Theodotou, has lost a £900,000 claim over a post on a tiny Facebook campaign page that didn’t even name her, although we at NorthCyprusFreePress are.

Dr Katherine Alexander-Theodotou had claimed £900,000 damages for the supposedly defamatory post, as well as a webinar, accusing her of failing clients over mis-sold villas in Cyprus. She is a qualified lawyer in Cyprus as well as in the UK, practising here as Highgate Hill Solicitors.

The Facebook post allegedly defaming Dr Katherine Alexander-Theodotou was written by legal consultant Georgios Kounis, the defendant, on a campaign page related to the Cypriot scandal.

It referred to a Mr Davies who had lost everything in the mis-selling scandal and was said to have taken his own life. The post said that “Mr Davies was known to have been hit particularly hard by a London legal firm who took almost £30,000 in fees, before apparently breaching the terms of their retainer and forcing the Davies’ to fund alternative representation”.

At the High Court, the defence conceded that this referred to Dr Katherine Alexander-Theodotou and her firm. But they argued that only a “very limited class of people” would have picked up on that.

Mr Justice Warby held that the allegations would definitely have been defamatory at common law. But defamation law now requires claimants to establish “serious harm” to someone’s reputation. The evidence showed that only a small number of people who would have identified Dr Katherine Alexander-Theodotou or Highgate Hill Solicitors from the reference to them in the Facebook group, so “no serious damage is likely to have resulted”.

The Facebook page has fewer than 300 followers today. The judgment points out that “there is no rule of evidence that material posted online is presumed or assumed to have been read by anyone, let alone a substantial number of people”.

The judge also slated Dr Katherine Alexander-Theodotou’s witness statement as “not an impressive document”, and as “accusatory, tendentious, and emotional”. By the way, tendacious means opinionated rather than factual.

NorthCyprusFreePress are not accusing Dr Katherine Alexander-Theodotou of failing her clients, we’re only repeating Mr Justice Warby’s accusation that her witness statement was “accusatory, tendentious, and emotional”. If anything, the judge’s allegations are more damaging to her practice than the original case. It is also useful the know that you can’t be successfully sued in the UK if you post on a site with 300 followers.