The Government of North Cyprus Collapses

Yesterday, the leader of the Democrat Party (DP), Finance Minister Serdar Denktaş handed in his resignation to Prime Minister Tufan Erhürman. This was followed by an announcement that the People’s Party (HP) was pulling out of the government and the leader of the Republican Turkish Party-Prime Minister Tufan Erhürman said that he would be handing in his resignation to President Mustafa Akıncı today.

Following the snap general election on Jan. 7, 2018, the four-party coalition government consisting of Republican Turkish Party (CTP), the People’s Party (HP), Communal Democracy Party (TDP) and Democratic Party (DP) was formed under leadership of Erhurman, who is the leader of the CTP.

In mid-February last year, the coalition government won the vote of confidence with 27-22, as one lawmaker was absent from the 50-seat parliament.

Support of 26 members of parliament is required in order to form the government in the TRNC.