Calls To Investigate Serdar Denktas Bribe Involvement Accusation

There have been claims that a former North Cyprus official close to recently resigned Finance Minister, Serdar Denktaş, demanded a $750,000 “bribe” from the head of the Turkish firm hired to redevelop Ercan airport should be investigated, main opposition leader Ersin Tatar has said.

Mr Tatar, leader of the National Unity Party (UBP), writing on his personal Facebook page, said that the allegations circulating on “internet news sites and on social media” were “very serious”.

Mr Tatar said the reports “mentioned Finance Minister Serdar Denktaş and Emrullah Turanlı, the owner of the firm building the new Ercan airport”, although he stopped short of directly accusing the pair of any wrongdoing.

“As the UBP, we will do our part to ensure that everything is revealed,” he said, while calling on “those named in the stories to make public statements as soon as possible”.

Neither Mr Denktaş nor Mr Turanlı have commented on the allegations.

