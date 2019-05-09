Cyprus Accuses Turkey of Launching a Second Invasion

The South’s President Nicos Anastasiades has accused Turkey of launching a second invasion of Cyprus by deploying a survey vessel to drill for hydrocarbons near the island. Turkey sent its Fatih vessel to the area to conduct drilling for oil and gas with plans to conduct the drilling not inside Cyprus’s actual EEZ, but in territory that Greece claims for its own.

“Your actions are violating the international law and maritime safety procedures and you are committing serious criminal offences under the laws of the Republic of Cyprus,” was the South’s message to Fatih drillship and supporting vessels. This was backed up with a threat to issue an international arrest warrant against the crew assisting Turkish vessel. A later statement explained that the warrants were being prepared but had not yet been issued.

“We’re in the process of identifying the individuals and collecting data on the crews, because the application must be thorough and airtight if it’s to stand up in court,” the Cyprus Mail Online reported.

The arrest warrant is expected to be filed in court this week, and if approved will then be relayed to Interpol and Europol.

Local press reports the Turkish vessel is being supported by three ships belonging to Siem Offshore, “an international offshore and subsea shipping company registered on the Cayman Islands with its main offices in Kristiansand, Norway.”

So, why is the South getting involved in a supposed violation of Greece’s territory? That’s rhetorical, they are doing it because ‘Cyprus is Greek’, as they are always saying.