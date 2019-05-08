How Much Does It Cost To Live In North Cyprus?

If you were wondering how much it costs to live in North Cyprus, here are some figures for Lefkosa. These prices will vary throughout the north with tourist areas charging more than out of the way villages. These figures are regularly updated and are the result of combining prices given by 29 people so far.

Food EUR TRY Basic lunchtime menu (including a drink) in the business district €13 (92TL) Combo meal in fast food restaurant (Big Mac Meal or similar) €7 (46TL) 500 gr (1 lb.) of boneless chicken breast €4.54 (31TL) 1 liter (1 qt.) of whole fat milk €1.55 (11TL) 12 eggs, large €4.46 (31TL) 1 kg (2 lb.) of tomatoes €2.07 (14TL) 500 gr (16 oz.) of local cheese €6 (44TL) 1 kg (2 lb.) of apples €1.99 (14TL) 1 kg (2 lb.) of potatoes €1.19 (8TL) 0.5 l (16 oz) domestic beer in the supermarket €1.42 (10TL) 1 bottle of red table wine, good quality €8 (58TL) 2 liters of Coca-Cola €2.02 (14TL) Bread for 2 people for 1 day €1.16 (8TL) Housing EUR TRY Monthly rent for 85 m2 (900 Sqft) furnished accommodation in EXPENSIVE area €850 (5,861TL) Monthly rent for 85 m2 (900 Sqft) furnished accommodation in NORMAL area €640 (4,415TL) Utilities 1 month (heating, electricity, gas …) for 2 people in 85m2 flat €103 (712TL) Monthly rent for a 45 m2 (480 Sqft) furnished studio in EXPENSIVE area €599 (4,131TL) Monthly rent for a 45 m2 (480 Sqft) furnished studio in NORMAL area €374 (2,583TL) Utilities 1 month (heating, electricity, gas …) for 1 person in 45 m2 (480 Sqft) studio €67 (465TL) Internet 8 Mbps (1 month) €29 (197TL) 40” flat screen TV €377 (2,602TL) Microwave 800/900 Watt (Bosch, Panasonic, LG, Sharp, or equivalent brands) €114 (785TL) Laundry detergent (3 l. ~ 100 oz.) €6 (43TL) Hourly rate for cleaning help €6 (43TL) Clothes EUR TRY 1 pair of jeans (Levis 501 or similar) €91 (626TL) 1 summer dress in a High Street Store (Zara, H&M or similar retailers) €36 (247TL) 1 pair of sport shoes (Nike, Adidas, or equivalent brands) €94 (651TL) 1 pair of men’s leather business shoes €100 (691TL) Transportation EUR TRY Volkswagen Golf 1.4 TSI 150 CV (or equivalent), with no extras, new €20,068 (138,399TL) 1 liter (1/4 gallon) of gas €1.31 (9TL) Monthly ticket public transport €41 (286TL) Taxi trip on a business day, basic tariff, 8 km. (5 miles) €17 (120TL) Personal Care EUR TRY Cold medicine for 6 days (Tylenol, Frenadol, Coldrex, or equivalent brands) €5.97 (41TL) 1 box of antibiotics (12 doses) €17 (116TL) Short visit to private Doctor (15 minutes) €49 (337TL) 1 box of 32 tampons (Tampax, OB, …) €4.47 (31TL) Deodorant, roll-on (50ml ~ 1.5 oz.) €3.81 (26TL) Hair shampoo 2-in-1 (400 ml ~ 12 oz.) €3.56 (25TL) 4 rolls of toilet paper €1.98 (14TL) Tube of toothpaste €2.60 (18TL) Standard men’s haircut in expat area of the city €12 (80TL) Entertainment EUR TRY Basic dinner out for two in neighborhood pub €34 (233TL) 2 tickets to the movies €17 (115TL) 2 tickets to the theater (best available seats) €34 (232TL) Dinner for two at an Italian restaurant in the expat area including appetisers, main course, wine and dessert €55 (377TL) 1 cocktail drink in downtown club €9 (61TL) Cappuccino in expat area of the city €3.81 (26TL) 1 beer in neighbourhood pub (500ml or 1pt.) €4.39 (30TL) iPad Wi-Fi 128GB €520 (3,587TL) 1 min. of prepaid mobile tariff (no discounts or plans) €0.21 (1.46TL) 1 month of gym membership in business district €53 (367TL) 1 package of Marlboro cigarettes €4.60 (32TL)

These prices are based on abundant and consistent data. They are very reliable. They are based on 289 prices entered by 29 different people.

Latest price update: May 08, 2019

