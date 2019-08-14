Cut To North Cyprus Civil Servant Living Allowance Will Cause Problems

According to North Cyprus newspaper Kıbrıs (13.08.19) a cut to North Cyprus civil servant living allowance will cause crisis and chaos. The TRNC government is insisting on implementing its decision to cut 2% from the six-month cost of living allowance paid to civil servants in July, in spite of the fact that this decision had been reversed by the Constitutional Court. More than 70 thousand persons were affected by this cut.

Government officials have reportedly decided to prepare a law for implementing this cut which is included in the protocol signed with Turkey.

Citing statements made by Guven Bengihan, chairman of civil servants’ trade union (KTAMS), the newspaper notes that the trade unions, on the other hand, are focused on continuing their struggle in the streets and in the courts. Bengihan referred also to the minimum wage, describing “unacceptable” the fact that this wage is 2,958 Turkish liras (TL), while the hunger threshold is 3,167 (TL).