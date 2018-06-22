British Homes in North Cyprus Being Demolished

I have just received this email concerning part-built properties at Incesu in North Cyprus

12 Years ago 8 British families purchased property in Incesu, Alsancak, Girne, North Cyprus. The Landowner is Hasan Sungur – Chairman of the Estate Agents Union and President of the Estate Agents Assoc. Their Estate Agent was Remax the Partner in Remax.Avertiss is/was Dengis Kursat – Vice President of the Estate Agents Union.

NONE of these families have obtained their homes. The Homes were not finished and they have now discovered that Hasan Sungur has Sold the land because lawyers did not protect any of the properties. During a visit on 20 June 2018 the buyers discovered that the houses are being demolished. One family who mortgaged their UK home to buy the villa have now lost their home. Another family sold their UK home to fund their retirement home, have been renting in TRNC for 8 years.’

Full information concerning this site can be found here:

http://northcyprusfreepress.com/cyprus-property/north-cyprus-property-hasan-sungur-incesu-villas/