AtlasJet Plane Suffers Severe Damage on the Way to Ercan

A Ukranian pilot flying an Airbus A320 from Ataturk airport to Ercan last Thursday got into immediate trouble 10 minutes after take off when hailstones shattered the cockpit windscreen. It had been caught up in a storm which although it only lasted 20 minutes contained hailstones the size of eggs which left a gash in Captain Akopov’s plane and disabled its autopilot. The pilot turned around and despite the airport being closed because of the storm, he was given permission to land. Amazingly, he landed the plane ‘blind’.

Watch the video

