U.S. Acting Secretary of Defense, Patrick Shanahan, accused Russia of acting like Turkey in the Mediterranean including off North Cyprus, according to the Greek Daily Ekathimerini. After a near collision between the cruiser USS Chancellorsville and Admiral Vinogradov in the Philippines Sea on Friday.

Shanahan is reported as saying that the near miss “was reminiscent of Turkish activities in the Eastern Mediterranean and the Aegean”.

He appeared to be referring to the incident when a Turkish coastguard vessel rammed a Greek coastguard vessel last year. His comments came on the same day as he welcomed Greek Minister of National Defence Evangelos Apostolakis at the Pentagon. It was also on the same day, Foreign Policy magazine revealed, that he had sent a letter to Turkey’s Minister of Defence, Hulusi Akar, listing the tough set of reprisals Turkey will face if it goes through with its purchase of Russian S-400 missile defence systems.