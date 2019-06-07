Istanbul Rauf Denktas Statue Upsets President Erdogan Supporters

According to the Turkish Cumhuriyet newspaper, İbrahim Aydemir, a deputy for Turkey’s ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP), has accused Ekrem İmamoğlu, the main opposition’s mayoral candidate for Istanbul, of building an “idol” to a Greek Cypriot leader. This is puzzling as the statue he is referring to is of Rauf Denktas, the Turkish Cypriot leader.

Aydemir was referring to a statue that the secularist Republican People’s Party candidate Ekrem İmamoğlu put up in the Istanbul district of Beylikdüzü, which he ran as mayor between 2014 and 2019. The person on the statue who actually offended Aydemir was Archbishop Makarios, the first president of Cyprus after the island gained independence in 1960, shown sitting at the negotiating table.

I guess Erdogan supporters won’t know who Rauf Denktas is, and probably believe Northern Cyprus is just one of Turkey’s southern provinces, and so won’t know one Cypriot from another.