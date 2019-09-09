The Enforcement of North Cyprus Ex-Pat 90-Day Visas to Be Tightened

According to the North Cyprus daily Havadis (09.09.19) the North Cyprus Minister of Interior, Aysegul Baybars, has announced that new more “tight regulations” for entering the North will come into force on 23 October 2019.

Baybars made a statement to TAK regarding the arrangements made regarding “visa types, durations, conditions and cancellation requirements for foreigners who enter the country for the first time under the new regulation”.

She said with the old regulations a visa was able to be given lasting up to six months. She also said that “after a 90 days visa permission was expired, a new visa for another 90 days was able to be given again very easily and this led to abuse of the regulations by foreigners”.

The new regulation, states that “a foreigner cannot exceed 90 days and 90 days every 180 days in the TRNC with a visa”.