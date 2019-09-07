North Cyprus News - Cyprus Today 7th September 2019

This week’s Cyprus Today has very little local news worth reading but here are a few articles plus the first few paragraphs to help you decide whether you want to spend £1.50 buying the newspaper.

ESTATE AGENTS IN LAW CHANGE BID – ESTATE agents will start protests “in two weeks’ time” if the government fails to introduce “revolutionary” changes in the law that they claim would prevent fraud and “restore confidence” in the property sector — as Prime Minister Ersin Tatar called on foreigners to continue to invest in the TRNC. The sector has been rocked in recent weeks by claims that have emerged from an ongoing court case involving Magic real estate businessman Mehmet Eminoglu, notary Serdar Ozbekoglu and architect Muammer Ugursoz.

New suspect confesses to rape of expat in her Lapta home – A CONVICTED rapist and armed robber who was released on parole from prison last year has confessed to the rape of a female expat resident in her Lapta home — for which another local man was detained in March.

Hopes for talks reignited – The UN Secretary-General’s Cyprus ‘consultant’ Jane Holl Lute with President Mustafa Akinci and Greek Cypriot leader Nicos Anastasiades during an ‘informal reception’ held in the buffer zone yesterday evening.

Deported Brit found guilty in UK – A BRITISH fugitive who was deported from the TRNC to the UK last year has been found guilty of the 2016 murder of kickboxer and alleged drug trafficker George Barker, London’s Met Police announced. Charles Edward Riddington, who lived in Iskele for eight months under the alias Ricky de Bruin, reportedly showed no emotion…

El-Sen delays strike until Monday – PROTESTERS mounted a demonstration outside the Prime Ministry on Thursday to demand investment in state-run electricity authority Kib-Tek, the payment of debts owed to it by the government and the scrapping of privatisation plans. Members of the electricity workers’ trades union El-Sen, backed by other unions, led the noisy demonstration where they played football and held aloft a banner that read “Come on Ers”, a reference to the Prime Minister…

Internet links go down as fibre optics are cut – parts of the TRNC were left without internet access for several hours on Thursday after Girne Municipality employees and construction workers near Iskele damaged fibre optic cables. The separate incidents happened in the morning, cutting off internet users in the Girne, Gazimagusa, Lefkosa and Iskele areas.