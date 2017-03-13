Pauline Tells Worcester City Police of Safety Concerns

WITHOUT PREJUDICE

It may seem odd but today I felt compelled to write to the Worcester City Police and let them know of my fears regarding Ertug Kader’s two complaints against me. Not the complaints themselves, they are without foundation and obviously made to frighten me.

I do not know if now that they know Agile has passed and thus think I will be more susceptible to such intimidation. Strangely, the one who was more frightened was Agile and with good reason. After all it was his agility in jumping out of the path of the speeding car that earned him the nickname Agile. In any event, the police are now aware of my concerns for my safety and I have taken the precaution of sending copies of this epistle to the police to 3 of my friends and my solicitor.

I wonder how much longer K5 will have to wait for the outcome of the Appeal to be known, we are now going beyond the 5 months it took to get the result of the injunction appeal which is the only yardstick I have.

Never give in , never give up.

Pauline Read

