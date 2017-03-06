Pauline's Opinion - Keep Your Friends Close And Your Enemies Closer

WITHOUT PREJUDICE

Ertug Kader is not my friend on facebook nor is he a member of MY groups.

I am aware that the TRNC security services allegedly monitor my page and the groups I run, posing I would think as a friend. So why am I telling you this? Well the only way Mr Kader could know what is on my page and group pages is if someone tells him…my groups are secret groups and my fb page is only available to my friends or someone pretending to be my friend. I am not that concerned as I in no way break fb rules or indeed the law of the TRNC or the UK.

Mr Kader made his second visit to the Worcester City Police Station to report me for cyber harassment or something similar yesterday afternoon. The police only made me aware as a courtesy, taking the view that since we are in court in a civil case, it really is none of their concern. BUT…do you see a pattern here, and could these visits be construed as harassment of me? Of course each complaint generates an incident number, again very useful for me to keep. I will keep a careful note in case I need to make a complaint of my own. Indeed this could become useful if we lose the Appeal and I do go to the ECHR as maybe I can incorporate it as more evidence of violation of my Human Rights.

We all remember the number of times the TRNC have ‘pulled’ me in, kept me at their police stations for hours too…you see the pattern just keeps filling out, now doesn’t it? One might even describe this as yet another form of intimidation, God knows I and other members of K5 suffered enough of that at the hands of bank personnel in north Cyprus. It is a matter of public record and in the public domain through various news outlets.

It did get me to wondering if the date the High Court is to give their verdict it imminent. I guess I will find out soon enough.

In the meantime I will continue to write about what happened to me and how my villa was taken because, that too is in the public domain and cannot be classed as harassment. As for the ongoing case, how could I possibly discuss that…I have no idea what is happening.

Pauline Read

