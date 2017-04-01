How To Get A Park Resorts Isle of Wight Ferry For Free

We love the fact that the Park Resorts Isle of Wight Ferry is included for free in some holiday packages and we tend to plan our trip with this in mind. We stay at two Park Resorts Isle of Wight villages over a 7 day period, one in the north of the island and the other in the south. We stay for 4 days in one and 3 days in the other so that we can easily tour the whole island. This year we are trying the Thorness Bay Village near Cowes, and then the Lower Hyde Village near Shanklin.

To get your Park Resorts Isle of Wight Ferry for free, check the chart shown by clicking the link below and it clearly shows which dates include the free ferry in the holiday package.

As usual, we are bringing our Golden Retriever Ellie and we love it that many of Park Resorts villages are pet friendly. Originally we were going to book a cottage but were shocked at the cost and the number of cottages that would not allow pets. That’s why Park Resorts Isle of Wight is perfect for us, under £200 for a week and pet friendly.

