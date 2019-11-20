North Cyprus Property Reviews – Advocate Pınar Öcal GÖKBÖRÜ

Advocate Pınar Öcal Gökbörü founded Lawlex Law & Consulting in 2013 after having qualified and practiced as a solicitor in England & Wales before deciding to move to North Cyprus.

On the Lawlex Law & Consulting website it states that the company also works in association with Lester Dominic Solicitors in London in order to provide clients with legal advice in both countries.

Reviews: Advocate Pınar Öcal GÖKBÖRÜ

John Groaves [ ]

‘My name is John GROAVES I sold my apartment at SEA VISTA CATALKOY on the 26 September 2018 my solicitor was Pinar in ALSANCAK KYRENIA I am 79 years old my wife is 78 , my

solicitor sent our money in two parts the first part we received Ok to our bank in England the next part on the same day was sent to Ireland , someone had hacked

PINAR and told her to send it to a bank in Ireland and without even asking us or checking to see if this was correct she just sent it , after the first part was sent we

even emailed her and said received Ok thank you , the amount was 20.000 POUNDS

since then it has cost us 2.000 pounds for a solicitor, but she had no insurance at all

and we have no way of getting our money back ,the English police and the fraud police

have been involved in England and Ireland ,and it has been a nightmare for us both

it has made us ill with worry , she just did not seem to care at all , and just said over and over again it was our fault.

We are asking you to print this to stop it happening to anyone else and to ask that the

law be changed to make it against the law for a solicitor act without full insurance to

cover them selves and there clients.

Mr and Mrs JOHN GROAVES ENGLAND’