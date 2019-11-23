North Cyprus News - Cyprus Today 23rd November 2019

The main front page article of North Cyprus News in Cyprus Today’s 23rd November 2019 edition is a quite nasty article about cat torture. The rest of the news is relatively boring or a bit political.

FRONT PAGE

CAT TORTURE PROBE STARTS – POLICE have launched a probe into the shocking torture of four cats in Karsiyaca at the weekend. Three were said to have been hung by their tails and a fourth from one of its legs, later requiring amputations, sparking anger among the local community and animal lovers.

UK killer ‘stabbed Catalkoy man’ – A CONVICTED murderer who absconded from an on prison in the UK a year ago has been charged with dabbing a man in Catalkoy.

Akinci and PM in ‘spat’ over Berlin meeting – A WAR of words erupted between the President and Prime Minister on the Cyprus issue ahead of a tripartite meeting in Berlin, set to take place on Monday, between the island’s two leaders and UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres. Prime Minister Ersin Tatar, addressing Parliament early this week, advised President Mustafa Akinci to choose his words carefully when he travels to the German capital.

Tatar under fire for ‘words ban’ on govt workers – Minister Ersin Tatar has come under fire for triggering action to ban government employees from describing Turkey’s presence in the TRNC as an “invasion” and “occupation”. Cyprus Turkish Teachers’ Union (Ktos) general secretary Sener Elcil accused Mr Tatar of “contravening” the right to freedom of expression.