North Cyprus Petrol Up From 1st May 2017 | Road Tax Abolished

Apparently from 1st May 2017 the Road Fund Licence is going to be abolished but, in order to compensate the government’s loss of revenue, fuel will go up by 40 kuruş per litre (9p). One reason for this change is that many locals don’t bother to pay this tax and this is a much more efective way for the government to collect the money.

For some people, those with expensive modern cars, this will be a considerable saving. They will no longer be paying in some cases a £1000 or more in Road Tax and the extra cost of fuel will be far less than this, around £200-400 per year. However, those with old Renault 9’s who were previously paying £10-20 in Road Tax will be out of pocket.

In theory, hire cars should cost less as the hire company costs should be reduced from May 1st 2017. That’s not going to happen is it.

Remember that if you have unused road tax, there will be NO refund, however, if your tax is due before May 1st 2017, you must continue paying road tax as before. If your tax is about to become due, and you usually pay it, then apply for 6 months instead of your normal 12 months.

0

Likes