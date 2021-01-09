North Cyprus News - Cyprus Today 9th January 2021

North Cyprus News on the front page of Cyprus Today on 9th January 2021 contains Covid lockdown speculation and the deportation of Rev Hough for not having a residency permit.

Jabs offer hope against Covid-19 – THE government plans to inoculate 60 per cent of the population against Covid-19 by March, with vaccinations beginning by Friday ‘at the latest’, Health Minister Ali Pilli pledged this week. His message of hope was tempered, however, by a warning that a second lockdown lasting “15 to 20 days” could be necessary. — but stressed that this would be a last resort.

‘A bitter end’ – Rev Hough deported – THE former chaplain of St Andrew’s Church in Girne has been deported from North Cyprus for failing to have a valid residency permit, Cyprus Today has learned. Police sources told this newspaper that Wendy Hough, 57, was sent to South Cyprus via the Ledra Palace checkpoint in Lefkosa last month, after she was picked up from her Lapta home.

Teen ‘takes own life after killing parents’ – THE country is in shock after a 14-year-old boy in Gecitkale shot and killed his parents before turning the gun on himself, according to police reports.

