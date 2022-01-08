North Cyprus News - Cyprus Today 8th January 2022

The North Cyprus News on the front page of Cyprus Today on 8th January 2022 updates a lot of what has appeared before, e.g. a US resident Turkish Cypriot mountain climber’s accident in the US and doubts over the TRNC’s Covid Passport.

FRONT PAGE

UK ‘RECOGNISES’ TRNC JAB PROOF – THE BRITISH government has finally decided to recognise Covid-vaccination certificates issued by the Turkish Cypriot Health Ministry, allowing people vaccinated in the TRNC to enter the UK without the need for a pre-departure test or self-isolation.

Calls for probe into US death of mountaineer – THE TRNC Presidency has called for a ‘full investigation” into the death of US-based Turkish Cypriot mountaineer Birkan Uzun, who reportedly died in a skiing accident on Mount Bachelor in Oregon, USA, on New Year’s Eve.

Study warns: Covid cases `could rise to 2,000 a day’ – THE number of daily Covid-19 cases in North Cyprus could reach 2,000 by the end of January if precautions are not taken, a report released by scientists at Near East University (NEU) warned

Annual Inflation Reaches 46% – ANNUAL inflation in the TRNC has reached an astonishing 46.09 per cent, according to new official figures released on Wednesday.

THE REST

Covid rules ‘useless’ without inspections – THE Cyprus Turkish Medical Association head Dr Ozlem Gurkut has stated that problems in the healthcare system related to Covid-19 are down to a failure to enforce rules. “The rules are useless without oversight,” she said.