North Cyprus News - Cyprus Today 7th January 2023

The North Cyprus News on the front page of Cyprus Today on 7th January 2023 has a bit of doom and gloom with an article about a medical crisis, a nearly 40% increase in the minimum wage and not being given a plastic bag with your shopping – not even if you offer to pay for one.

FRONT PAGE

ACTION TO SOLVE MEDICINE ‘CRISIS’ – NORTH Cyprus will not be left without medicines, Health Minister İzlem Gürçağ Altuğra has pledged, as the government grapples with what has been described as a “crisis” by the Cyprus Turkish Pharmacists Association (KTEB).

Minimum wage set to rise by 37 per cent – THE monthly minimum wage for private sector workers is set to increase by around 37 per cent this month after new amounts were agreed by the Minimum Wage Determination Commission on Tuesday.

Restaurants, hotels cash in during festive season – RESTAURANTS and hotels upped their prices by an average of 16.18 per cent last month as they sought to cash in on Christmas and New year celebrations. According to the latest inflation figures from the Statistics Institute, released on Wednesday, overall consumer prices rose by an average of 4.50 per cent, the biggest month-on-month rise since July 2022.

Plastic shopping bags to become ‘history’ – SHOPS will be banned from offering plastic bags to customers in June, according to new regulations published by the government. Under current rules, introduced in 2018, shops must charge 25 kuruş for each single-use plastic shopping bag sold to consumers.